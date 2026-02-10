Italy Might Have The Coolest Cop Cars In The World

6. Alfa Romeo Giulietta

Bradley Brownell/Jalopnik

Back in 2016, the company then known as Fiat-Chrysler handed over a fleet of new Jeep Renegades and Alfa Romeo Giuliettas to the state police. I didn't see any of the Jeeps in police blues during my vacation, but I did see this delightful little Alfa hatch. If you ask me, this era of Alfa styling was among the most beautiful cars ever created. I absolutely adore this thing. With a 120-horsepower Multjet 1.6-liter, it isn't the quickest thing around, but it'll do the business.

5. Fiat Panda and Fiat Doblo

Bradley Brownell/Jalopnik

One of the great joys of visiting Europe was seeing just how many Fiat Pandas there were around. These little lifted hatchbacks were amongst the cutest little city bombers around. They just made my heart do a little somersault when I saw them. Why? Because they are friend-shaped.

The Doblo in the background makes the list likewise because of its cutesy-ness. A little Euro-centric delivery van, we actually got a version of these in the U.S. that took the form of the Dodge/Ram Promaster City. Naturally, they look cooler as Fiats.

4. BMW R1250 RT

Bradley Brownell/Jalopnik

If I were to be a cop, I'd want to be an Italian bike cop. It's very funny to me, however, that the Roman two-wheeled patrol uses the same Beemers that SoCal bike cops use. Couldn't they throw a set of lights and sirens on a Ducati Multistrada or something?

3. Land Rover Defender

Technically not a police vehicle, the Italian Esercito Defender in NATO Camo gets a pass for how cool it is. The Esercito is the land-based branch of the Italian Armed Forces, and they were posted up near one of Italy's main national monuments in this photo. I saw a dozen or so of these Defenders in Rome, and they all felt like way cooler transport equipment than the MRAPs we see on U.S. streets.