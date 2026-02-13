Do V8s Require More Maintenance Than V6s?

In today's era of engine downsizing, forced induction, and hybridization, sheer engine size and displacement no longer guarantee superior power. Modern turbocharged V6s can often match — or even exceed — turbocharged V8s. Still, a V8 carries two more cylinders than to a V6, and that extra hardware brings its own set of considerations, as well as making a V6 engine sound different from a V8.

So do V8 engines require more maintenance than their V6 counterparts? A V8 can cost more to maintain simply because it has more components, but the difference isn't huge, and it depends on more factors than just size and displacement. V8 engines typically require two more spark plugs, two more fuel injectors, more valves, and more oil during oil changes.

A V6 engine is also typically lighter and smaller, which can lower the strain on the engine mounts and associated components. This all translates to a V8 engine having a higher level of mechanical complexity, but the maintenance differences are typically insignificant. All engines need maintenance, and the number of cylinders is ultimately just one piece of a much larger puzzle.