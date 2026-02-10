FAA Inspector Sues United Airlines For $12.75 Million Over Lifetime Ban

Commercial aviation hasn't had the best safety record over the past few years, but the tireless efforts of federal regulators aren't going unnoticed. A Federal Aviation Administration safety inspector filed a lawsuit against United Airlines last week. The suit centers on a 2022 flight on which the federal employee was removed from the plane before takeoff and banned for life. The inspector is seeking $12.75 million in damages.

The flight in question was a six-hour service from San Francisco to Lihue in Hawaii. According to View From The Wing, our intrepid off-duty inspector, Paul Asmus, took a photo of a torn seatback pocket and a passenger standing in the middle of the aisle while the plane was being pushed back from the gate. The cabin crew thought he was just another unruly passenger looking for an upgrade. The captain got involved and threatened to kick the inspector off the plane unless Asmus showed him the photos. He complied, and the captain returned to the gate regardless.