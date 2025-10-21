United Airlines Pilot Thinks Space Debris Smashed His Plane's Windshield At 36,000 Feet

A United Airlines flight diverted to Salt Lake City for a bizarre reason last Thursday while flying from Denver to Los Angeles. A mysterious object struck the windshield of the airline's Boeing 737 Max over Utah, showering the cockpit with bits of glass. The captain suffered minor cuts, but the damaged pane held in place and the cabin remained pressurized. He reportedly claimed the object was "space debris." The captain's claims can only be confirmed after an investigation, but there aren't many things a pilot could hit at 36,000 feet.

United Airlines Flight 1093 landed safely in Salt Lake City, and the passengers were put on another plane to LAX. The flight's smashed windshield is headed to a National Transportation Safety Board laboratory. The agency announced on Sunday that it's investigating the incident. The NTSB is also gathering as much information as possible to figure out what happened, from radar and weather information to flight recorder data.