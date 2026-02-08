GM Thought This Concept Was The Future Of Off-Roading Back In 1987

These days, it feels like anything designed to go off-road has to look angry and project an image that screams, "So what if I just ran over your grandma? She deserved it." Heck, just look at what Subaru's last redesign did to our beloved Outback. But all the way back in 1987, the folks at General Motors had a slightly different vision for future off-roaders in the form of the sleek Chevrolet Blazer XT-1 concept.

We've written about the Blazer XT-1 concept before, but what prompted this particular post was our good friends at MotorWeek posting their old Blazer XT-1 video on YouTube. If you're old enough to remember when this concept was new, you probably won't like being reminded that it's been four decades since Chevy first showed off its bright yellow, glass-topped 4x4, but everything about this really is a blast from the past, including the hosts' fashion choices. John Davis, however, is timeless, and I wouldn't be surprised to hear that suit's still hanging in his closet.

As a concept from the late '80s that's pitched as possibly being "the future of 4x4s" that "could change things" with its high-tech solutions, the Blazer XT-1 concept was anything but timeless. Sure, it used some of the most advanced technology available at the time, but that was also a time when almost all phones were still tied to the wall, and a TV weighed more than your oven. If you wish modern cars had more buttons, though, you're going to love the interior.