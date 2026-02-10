9 Japanese Sports Cars That Are Cheaper Than A New Mazda Miata

Miata is always the answer (M.I.A.T.A.). Yup, this saying is as tired as a 100,000-mile clutch, but at just $31,665 in the U.S., Mazda's MX-5 Miata is the cheapest dedicated sports car — and perhaps the most engaging, fun-to-drive machine currently on sale. It's light, balanced, fast enough, and equipped with a stick shift. As a cherry on top, you can even enjoy it with the top down. Good luck finding the same set of characteristics in any other new sports car.

And Mazda isn't ready to give it up anytime soon. The next MX-5 Miata will be even lighter and still offer a manual transmission. In this electrification era, that's something to be celebrated. But let's not act like $30k is approachable. You can only really use the MX-5 Miata as a second car, and in an era marked by the fallout of the middle class, paying that much for an adult toy is a significant financial burden for most young people.

So, maybe the M.I.A.T.A. saying is fading in relevance? Well, it has never been entirely true — not with these Japanese sports cars that are cheaper than a new Miata. Yes, we are talking about used vehicles that weren't always perfect when new. Still, they'll scratch the sports car itch you've always had, put a massive grin on your face, and won't leave you cash strapped. They even come with a manual!