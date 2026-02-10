BMW Has Patented A Way To Make DIY Car Repairs Much Harder

In late 2025, BMW patented a new screw or bolt design. Its head looks a lot like a BMW Roundel valve stem cap for your tires, except the blue or white wedge bits would be hollowed out, such that only a proprietary tool – presumably with prongs — could be used to fasten or unfasten the thing. Proprietary fasteners and tools have their uses, but they can also create problems and make things harder for people, particularly those who enjoy making DIY repairs.

Maybe thoughts here turn to niche, hardcore car geeks. The reality is, the DIY community is not an insignificant number of individuals. According to Haynes, which cites data from the Auto Care Association (ACA), 20% of all auto parts sold in the U.S. are bought by DIY folks. That jibes with The Wall Street Journal, which shared that 30% of drivers surveyed in early 2024 were inclined to repair their own rides. Are they all rolling in BMWs, or dropping suspensions? Of course not. But with every aspect of car ownership costs going up, teaching yourself to turn a screw can potentially save a lot of money. Assuming, of course, the screw is designed to be turned by you.

As a rough translation of BMW's patent in the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) database reads, "there are applications for screw connections where only a limited group of people should be able to manipulate them." In other words: BMW owners, stay off my (your) lawn.