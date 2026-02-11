Here's How Much A 2008 Lexus IS F Has Depreciated
It may be getting a little long in the tooth now, but there's no doubting the performance credentials of the Lexus IS F. This was the first car Lexus created after it patented its 'F' emblem in 2006, with the Japanese sport sedan built to take on the BMW M3 and Mercedes C63 AMGs of the time. It did so with aplomb. If nothing else, it came with one of Lexus' premium V8 engines, the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter 2UR-GSE, which earned instant respect and high praise for its deeply satisfying soundtrack and thumping 416 horsepower and 371 lb-ft of torque.
That power is sent to the asphalt through an eight-speed automatic transmission that upshifts in 0.1 seconds. Also mediating the power transfer are summer tires wrapped around 19-inch BBS wheels, and together, they allow the Lexus IS F to get from 0-60 mph in 4.7 seconds, with owners potentially able to extract a 168-mph top speed. That did come at a hefty price, though. The Lexus IS F cost $60,865 when new, but depreciation ensures few machines can stay out of reach forever, and the IS F is no exception.
KBB figures indicate that the 2008 Lexus IS F has a resale value of $17,100. When you factor in the $60,865 it originally went for, you'll find that the 2008 Lexus IS F has shed 72% of its original price after 18 years of ownership, keeping hold of just 28%. Here's a look at how the Lexus IS F depreciation compares to the competition.
2008 Lexus IS F Depreciation vs major rivals'
By reputation, German luxury cars with names other than Porsche experience rapid depreciation due to a combination of questionable reliability, expensive parts, and high maintenance costs. But data suggests that some of the IS F's rivals haven't done badly, to the point where some have better resale values than the Lexus itself. That's impressive, considering Lexus models are known to hold their value well. That kudos goes to the 2008 BMW M3 Sedan, which currently has a resale price of $19,050.
Taking its starting price of $62,620 into account, this would translate to an 18-year depreciation of roughly 70%, which is 2% better than the IS F managed to achieve. That's mostly thanks to M3 values rising 47% since 2025, with the car seeing an appreciation of $5,753 in 2026 alone. This greatly differs from the 2008 Mercedes C63 AMG, which has seen a much more modest appreciation of $944 so far in 2026. Generally speaking, though, the C63 AMG has depreciated in value to $10,600 in the 18 years since its launch. Which will leave you with about 19% of retained value or 81% depreciation, given its starting price of $54,675 when new.
That's still significantly better than the 2008 Audi RS 4, however, as the Quattro Sedan has seen its values plummet 87% to $9,975, after having originally sold for $73,785. For those of you who might have your sights set on a convertible instead, KBB doesn't provide depreciation data for the 2008 Audi RS 4 Cabriolet. But CarGurus does have two models listed for sale, with the cheapest starting from around $25,000. Considering these used to cost at least about $85,000 new, you're looking at possible savings of up to $60,000.