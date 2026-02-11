Here's How Much A 2008 Lexus IS F Has Depreciated

It may be getting a little long in the tooth now, but there's no doubting the performance credentials of the Lexus IS F. This was the first car Lexus created after it patented its 'F' emblem in 2006, with the Japanese sport sedan built to take on the BMW M3 and Mercedes C63 AMGs of the time. It did so with aplomb. If nothing else, it came with one of Lexus' premium V8 engines, the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter 2UR-GSE, which earned instant respect and high praise for its deeply satisfying soundtrack and thumping 416 horsepower and 371 lb-ft of torque.

That power is sent to the asphalt through an eight-speed automatic transmission that upshifts in 0.1 seconds. Also mediating the power transfer are summer tires wrapped around 19-inch BBS wheels, and together, they allow the Lexus IS F to get from 0-60 mph in 4.7 seconds, with owners potentially able to extract a 168-mph top speed. That did come at a hefty price, though. The Lexus IS F cost $60,865 when new, but depreciation ensures few machines can stay out of reach forever, and the IS F is no exception.

KBB figures indicate that the 2008 Lexus IS F has a resale value of $17,100. When you factor in the $60,865 it originally went for, you'll find that the 2008 Lexus IS F has shed 72% of its original price after 18 years of ownership, keeping hold of just 28%. Here's a look at how the Lexus IS F depreciation compares to the competition.