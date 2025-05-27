This Is How The World's First Blind Spot Monitor Worked On The 2003 Volvo XC90

That sickening feeling. You check your mirrors, signal, start to merge, and bam! Horns blare, and suddenly there's a car where you swore there was only sweet, empty asphalt. Blind spots, the bane of drivers, the phantom menace of the highway. For years, the solution was a purely analog combination of "Crank your neck like you're trying to spot a UFO" and the ever-reliable "Adjust your darn mirrors!" But then Volvo, those glorious Swedes obsessed with making sure you don't become a traffic statistic, decided to throw some honest-to-goodness tech at the problem.

Back in 2003, Volvo, a brand synonymous with not ending up in a crumpled heap, putting safety and style at the forefront even in 2025, strapped what many call the first production blind-spot monitor to its then-new XC90 SUV. It wasn't perfect, not by a long shot, but it was a start.

Volvo's history is crowded with safety innovations. It famously gave us the three-point seatbelt and then, bless its socialist heart, let everyone else use the patent. So tackling blind spots wasn't a shocker. The first-gen Volvo XC90, its initial foray into the SUV scene, became the chariot for this pioneering tech, officially dubbed the Blind Spot Information System (BLIS). Now, the claim of "world's first" in car tech is always a bit like claiming to be the first person to put pineapple on pizza – controversial, and someone else probably did it in their shed years ago. But for a system you could actually buy on a car meant for hauling kids and flat-pack furniture? Volvo was it.