Let's All Start A Rumor That Used Lexus LC 500s Are Icky And Gross So They Depreciate Faster

Grand tourers are usually beautiful, but they aren't exactly known for their long-term reliability or low cost of ownership. I mean, sure, you can buy an old 12-cylinder Jaguar for next to nothing, but do you really want to take on the cost of keeping that thing on the road? Probably not. The Lexus LC is different, though. It's gorgeous, uses a naturally aspirated V8 and also comes with the same reliability and build quality that Lexus has built its reputation on. Especially with the new infotainment system, it's basically a perfect car.

Of course, the downside of the LC 500 being a near-perfect grand tourer is that it isn't exactly cheap. The coupe starts at $101,200 including destination, the hybrid will run you $104,350 and the convertible starts at $108,400. Not many people make that much money in a year, and even fewer make enough to justify buying one, which means for most people, the only way they'll ever be able to get their hands on an LC 500 is to buy used.

The good news is, Lexus first started selling the LC a while ago, and they aren't immune to depreciation. The convertibles are much pricier, but you should be able to find a coupe in the $60,000 range without too much effort. In fact, some are even starting to show up in the fifties. The bad news is, that's still more than most people make in a year and way too pricey for me, personally, to afford. That said, I think I have a solution that's a little more realistic than me marrying rich.