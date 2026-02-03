FIA Toys With Our Feelings Once Again As It Considers A U.S. World Rally Championship Event For The 5th Year In A Row

The term "candidate event" sounds like the FIA visiting and evaluating an existing rally event for inclusion on the WRC calendar. The Olympus Rally was the last WRC event held in the U.S. back in 1988, and it continues to run as an ARA event today. However, the candidate event FIA involves examining various components of the potential WRC event separately. As DirtFish explains:

America's bid won't be focused on one specific rally in June, it will comprise delegates being shown all aspects of the planned event infrastructure in both Tennessee and Kentucky. In that week, they will be shown key stages for the route as well as the proposed service park venue, fan zones, superspecials.

Logistics will be detailed along with the opportunity to meet key figures from the ARA National Championship and wider American rallying community.

In other words, FIA officials will examine the proposed locations for the WRC event, but will visit SOFR to see how an American rally is actually run. It seems the FIA may still be considering the Chattanooga area as before, but this has not been confirmed, nor have dates for a potential 2027 event.

One thing I always found odd about previous efforts to hold this event is that an organization outside the established U.S. rally structure was running it rather than ARA, NASA Rally Sport, or any other established structure. It held a training event in 2024 that DirtFish gave mixed reviews, and did not seem to leverage ARA's existing methods or experienced volunteers from other events. That inexperience may have led the FIA to pump the brakes on the proposed U.S. WRC event for the past couple of years, and could explain the active involvement of ARA and ACCUS this time around. You can even sign up for emails about WRC volunteer opportunities from ARA's website.

Still, the FIA has been teasing us about this event for the past five years, and it still hasn't happened. None of the cars currently competing in the WRC are for sale in the U.S., so "win on Sunday, sell on Monday" doesn't apply. Also, the current political environment is not particularly friendly to outsiders, which certainly doesn't help. While I don't trust Lucy not to yank the football out from under us again, I'd still love to see a WRC event on American soil for the first time since 1988.