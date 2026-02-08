These Plastic Navy Boats Are Designed To Be Sunk For Target Practice

The effectiveness of the U.S. Navy can't be measured through training exercises with dry fire. One of the most critical aspects of preparing sailors for actual combat and testing tactical proficiency is live-fire training. In fact, there have been plenty of examples of this off the coast of southern California, such as when the Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center ran training for the better part of a month in 2020, with live ammunition and multiple vessels. But what does the Navy actually shoot at?

Of course, the Navy has some advanced floating targets that feature engines that can be remote controlled and up to 50 feet in length. But these options are too costly to be used in every single exercise, so cheap, towed targets are utilized instead. The trouble is that sometimes these little unpowered boat targets can get left behind after training has concluded. In one case, a target boat drifted across the Atlantic, starting its journey in Florida, and was eventually found on a beach in Cornwall, United Kingdom. This small vessel reportedly traveled some 4,000 miles over the course of a year at sea. Fortunately, misplacing one of these target boats isn't anything like the time a $60 million U.S. Navy jet was lost at sea after falling off an aircraft carrier.

Unfortunately, that costly mishap wasn't the only instance — the Navy really needs to stop feeding F/A-18 Hornets to the Red Sea. Nevertheless, to those who stumble upon these odd targets drifting helplessly in the water, it can be a strange sight to behold. For example, one man uploaded his experience to the Instagram account paddlegoat. He got close enough to read, "USN PETT" across the boat's stern, which stands for "United States Navy Polyethylene Tow Target."