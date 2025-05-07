Stop Feeding F/A-18 Hornets To The Red Sea No Matter How Hungry It Claims To Be

The USS Harry S. Truman lost an F/A-18 Super Hornet worth more than $60 million in the Red Sea on Tuesday, and no, you aren't re-reading the same story from just over a week ago. The $60 million Hornet the Navy lost this time is different than the Hornet the Navy lost last time. Or maybe it would be more accurate to say the USS Truman lost a second Hornet in the Red Sea because, wouldn't you know it, they both fell off the same boat, CNN reports.

This time around, it's a little less embarrassing for everyone involved, though. The previous Hornet was already parked on the USS Truman and simply fell off while the boat was turning, but according to two of CNN's sources, "there was some kind of arrestment failure as the jet was trying to land on the carrier." That's still a big error, but landing a fighter jet on an aircraft carrier is a lot harder than it looks in the movies, and equipment does fail sometimes.

Usually, that equipment failure doesn't result in $60 million getting flushed down the toilet, but the good news is, the pilot and weapons systems officer were able to eject safely, and a rescue helicopter picked them up alive, with only minor injuries. You can always buy a new plane, but you can't just go out and buy a new pilot.