America's Most Powerful Locomotive Was So Extreme, Cities Had To Ban It

It was the 1950s, a transitional postwar era when road transportation was still picking up pace, and railways did the heavy lifting. Steam engines were on the way out as diesel locomotives gained a foothold in railway logistics.

However, Union Pacific, a U.S. railway conglomerate, saw things differently. Obsessed with the "Gross Ton-Miles per Train-Hour" formula that calculated transport efficiency, it wanted a torque monster that would replace multiple locomotives needed to pull a long convoy of coal cars up a mountain without breaking a sweat. The answer was the Gas Turbine-Electric Locomotive (GTEL), which seemed to bend the laws of physics with its cost efficiency and sheer power.

The need for such a monster was simple: power density. Diesel-electric locomotives performed better than steam engines, but were bulky, and put out just 1,500 horsepower. One of the biggest challenges for Union Pacific was pulling heavy loads through terrains like the Wasatch Grade, a 65-mile-long climb with a 1.14% incline through Utah's Wasatch Mountains. It was one of the reasons Union Pacific developed the 4-8-8-4 "Big Boy" steam locomotive. Even on flatter routes, it wasn't uncommon to see a 200-car-long convoy being moved by up to five diesel locomotives.

This need for efficiency led Union Pacific to develop the GTEL. The railroad wanted more power per axle, and the GTEL delivered four times the power of a diesel-electric locomotive — enough to transport a 5,000-ton rail convoy across the Wasatch Mountains without breaking a sweat. But it came with a downside: It was so loud, powerful, and hot, some cities wouldn't let it pass through.