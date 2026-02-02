At $9,200, Is This 1983 Suzuki Mighty Boy A Mighty Good Deal?
People love mini trucks, and they don't get any more mini than today's Nice Price or No Dice Mighty Boy. We'll have to decide if its asking price is appropriately teensy-weensy.
There is, perhaps, no more inspiring celebrity redemption story than that of Robert Downey Jr. Once one of the least cringeworthy members of the cringeworthy-named "Brat Pack" of '80s actors, Downey stalled his career over issues with addiction that came to a head around the turn of the millennium. With help from friends and the agents and representatives who still hadn't given up on milking his earning potential, Downey turned himself around, cleaned himself up, and returned to the limelight. Today, he is more than 20 years sober and ranks as one of the highest-earning actors in the industry. Way to go, Bobby!
Hollywood loves a redemptive arc, both on the screen and in real life (see all that money that's to be made). When it comes to the cars we love, so do we. The rough 1991 Mazda Miata MX-5 we looked at last Friday is a prime example. Down, but not necessarily out, it appeared to still have a road back to greatness ahead of it, or at least a heroic end as a parts car so that others might carry on. Either option seemed appealing at the seller's $1,700 asking price. Most of you agreed, as seen in the comments and the 65% 'Nice Price' vote the Mazda earned.
The kei kei kei took my baby away
Are you old enough to have bought—on vinyl, no less—Steve Martin's first comedy album, "Let's Get Small?" The titular bit is about taking a controlled substance that makes the user (duh) small. Martin says that kids shouldn't do it because they get "really small." The Japanese were well ahead of Martin's hilarious comedy stylings, as the island nation had enacted automotive standards and regulations in 1949 for tiny cars, intended to stimulate the automotive industry and put the populace on the move at the lowest cost and using up the least space possible. Thus was born the Kei car, a class of diminutive autos and trucks that are limited by size and engine displacement. They are some of the most wonderful forbidden fruit for Americans who, like Steve Martin, want to get small.
This 1983 Suzuki Mighty Boy pickup is not only one of the cutest Kei cars of all time, but it's also one of the most unique, as most Kei trucks are forward control, rather than mini El Camino in style.
This boy is mighty
First off, let's just consider that name: Mighty Boy. Shoot, if Suzuki had used that name on any of its U.S. offerings, I bet it would still be selling four-wheelers (not just the ATVs) here in the States. Suzuki introduced the Mighty Boy in 1983 as an open-bed version of its FWD Cervo Kei coupe. Surprisingly, they did not prove particularly popular, owing to the relatively small bed size and two-seat cab. The model was discontinued after the 1988 model year.
This 48,000-mile example has been privately imported and now carries a clean Florida title. The bodywork is reasonably clean, but it does exhibit some signs of rust bubbling below the surface. That means it will need some attention sooner rather than later, but it doesn't appear to affect the operation, making this a drive-off deal.
The cab looks to be in great shape, sporting two newer seats and, humorously, what looks to be a Nardi knock-off steering wheel. In addition to the opera clutch-sized bed, there's ample storage behind the seats so valuables can be locked up. And yes, it's RHD. I believe all Kei cars bat right-handed.
A triple threat
While Kei car regulations have shifted over the years, allowing larger engine sizes, the government has unilaterally limited them through tax levies. It's sort of like Formula One! At the time, the Mighty Boy hit the limit with a 543cc SOHC triple fed by a single-barrel carburetor. As fitted, that gave the little trucket 28 horsepower to play with. That's routed through a four-speed stick driving the 10-inch front wheels. The rear suspension is a beam axle on cart springs and serves a single purpose: preventing the rear end from scraping on the road.
According to the ad, all mechanical components are in great shape, with no issues reported with either the motor or the gearbox. That's a great plus, as Mighty Boy parts in the U.S. are likely as rare as dentes gallinae.
The ad also features a wonderfully quirky '80s ad for the Mighty Boy, which promotes the "Mighty Space" of its interior and the "Mighty Deck" cargo bed. Inexplicably, the ad uses some of Norman Rockwell's quaintly salacious images to sell the truck.
A big investment?
As an interest builder, the seller claims the Mighty Boy to be:
Tiny, quirky, and full of character! This classic 80s Suzuki Mighty Boy is a rare find, perfect for JDM collectors or anyone who loves a unique, fun-to-drive ride. Lightweight, efficient, and super low-maintenance, it's a true blast from the past that turns heads wherever it goes.
It most certainly checks all those boxes. What we now need to determine is whether that combination of quirk is worth the $9,200 asked for its purchase. What's your take on this Mighty Boy and that asking price? Does rarity and wonderful weirdness trump some rust and a laughably limited carrying capacity? Or is that just too much to make you Kei-re?
You decide!
Nice Price or No Dice:
Facebook Marketplace out of Royal Palm, Florida, or go here if the ad disappears.
H/T to BuddyS for the hookup!
Help me out with Nice Price or No Dice. Contact me at robemslie@gmail.com and send a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your commenter handle.