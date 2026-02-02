At $9,200, Is This 1983 Suzuki Mighty Boy A Mighty Good Deal?

People love mini trucks, and they don't get any more mini than today's Nice Price or No Dice Mighty Boy. We'll have to decide if its asking price is appropriately teensy-weensy.

There is, perhaps, no more inspiring celebrity redemption story than that of Robert Downey Jr. Once one of the least cringeworthy members of the cringeworthy-named "Brat Pack" of '80s actors, Downey stalled his career over issues with addiction that came to a head around the turn of the millennium. With help from friends and the agents and representatives who still hadn't given up on milking his earning potential, Downey turned himself around, cleaned himself up, and returned to the limelight. Today, he is more than 20 years sober and ranks as one of the highest-earning actors in the industry. Way to go, Bobby!

Hollywood loves a redemptive arc, both on the screen and in real life (see all that money that's to be made). When it comes to the cars we love, so do we. The rough 1991 Mazda Miata MX-5 we looked at last Friday is a prime example. Down, but not necessarily out, it appeared to still have a road back to greatness ahead of it, or at least a heroic end as a parts car so that others might carry on. Either option seemed appealing at the seller's $1,700 asking price. Most of you agreed, as seen in the comments and the 65% 'Nice Price' vote the Mazda earned.