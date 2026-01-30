At $1,700, Is This 1991 Mazda MX-5 A Diamond That's A Little Rough?

While today's Nice Price or No Dice NA Miata may seem to have seen better days, that doesn't necessarily mean it can't have a bright future. Let's see what the crystal ball says about its price.

Hey, Hi, everybody! I'm back. You know, one thing I'm not crazy about when traveling for any length of time is having to live out of a suitcase or a repurposed plastic sack from the grocery store. It doesn't matter if you change your undies every day; when they go back in the same bag, everything starts to bring the funk. Perhaps that's not so bad, though. After all, Levi Strauss CEO, Charles Bergh, once stated that customers should wash their jeans only once a year. Should you ever meet Charlie, it would probably be best to stand upwind.

The 2000 Isuzu Trooper we looked at when we last met was presented as well-lived-in, even to the point of having a sleeping platform down one side of the cabin in place of half the back seat. That looked to be a funky setup in more ways than one, which didn't hold much appeal at the Trooper's $12,999 asking price. In the end, that's what drove the 85% "No Dice" loss it received.