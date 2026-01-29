What's The Best Family Car Ever Made?

To be fair, it's not my pick either, because I'm going with the third-generation Chrysler minivan. This is purely for nostalgia reasons, of course. When I was growing up, my mom had two of them: a 2000 Chrysler Town & Country, which was totaled in an accident on a family trip to Hershey Park, and its replacement, a 1998 Plymouth Grand Voyager Expresso in purple. That Plymouth went on to be the first car I ever drove, and what a machine it was. For the time, these cars were incredibly luxurious; smooth, comfortable, quiet, and reliable with their near-bulletproof (but underwhelming) 3.3-liter V6 engines.

They also had plenty of space. With seating for seven and removable seats, my three siblings and I had no trouble piling into these cars for the long, two-day trip from New Jersey to Disney World every summer. There was even plenty of room for the various stuffed animals and other essentials we needed to bring along. While these cars were far from perfect, they were certainly the greatest family cars ever put on God's green Earth.

Now, you can try to top my choice for this matter, but it's really sort of pointless, though I encourage you to do so anyway. So, why don't you drop on down below and let everyone know what you think the greatest family car of all time is? As always, I'll love you forever if you tell the class why you think your answer is the correct one.