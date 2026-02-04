How Iceland Built A Car Culture At The Edge Of The Arctic

Iceland is the second-largest island that's a part of the European Economic Area — and the 18th-largest in the entire world. The nearly 40,000 square-mile country is more than four times the size of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. But while around eight million people live in that block of Texas, Iceland is home to just about 400,000.

The answer to why this land is one of the smallest sovereign nations on Earth is, among many other historical factors, a tale of environment. Its weather is unpredictable, hovering at or below zero degrees Celsius in the winter and spring. The landscape is covered in at least 30 active volcanoes alongside ancient glaciers and jagged mountains, making much of the country nearly uninhabitable. So what makes it such an appealing place to live? And how, among all the factors of Mother Nature's wrath, has this tiny population curated one of the most interesting and lively car cultures we've ever seen?

Well, to answer the first question, Iceland is the third-happiest country on Earth (according to the World Happiness Report) and the literal most peaceful nation in the world. Thus, the fact that its population manages to reach six digits isn't too surprising. As for the second question, the answer is a bit more involved.