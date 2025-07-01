Where Are The Strongest And Weakest Jack Points Under Your Car?

Let's not have a jack poke through the floorboard, causing you to end up on the sub-Reddit r/justrolledintotheshop. To be sure you're supporting your car when jacking it up, look up the jack points in the owner's manual. Or, walk to the side of the car you want to jack up, and look at the rocker panels. They should have some triangles or arrows pointing down, which will guide you to the jack points.

If you're fixing a flat by the side of the road, and you just have a scissor jack, one jack point is fine. More than likely, your scissor jack will have an obvious notch in the top for straddling a pinch weld. For stability during more extensive repairs, it's best to jack up the front of the carunder the front crossmember or, if the car can handle it, the rear of the car via the differential. If you own a Tesla, put it into the unfortunately named "Jack Mode" to avoid freaking out the car's air suspension.

If you have an FWD car with no obvious central jacking location in the rear, or don't want to damage the diff in your RWD car, use one side jack point, put in a jack stand, then do the same on the other side. You might be able to cradle the pinch welds with the tops of the jack stands, but only if your vehicle was designed to allow that and the welds are in good shape. Otherwise, you can often use the subframe mounts.