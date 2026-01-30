Chuckwalla Raceway Is For Sale, Does Anyone Want To Give Us $26 Million?

All the cool kids are selling their race tracks. Drag strips, road courses, even Willow Springs was bought out by private equity vampires recently. Now it's Chuckwalla Valley Raceway's turn, with the track, which is about three hours outside of Los Angeles, going up for sale for $26 million. I have a proposal, though, to save the track: You should give us $26 million to turn Chuckwalla into the Jalopnik Global Headquarters that we all know we deserve.

We at Jalopnik have long searched for a site on which to establish our carmmune, and after the rest of the Slack chat callously shot down my suggestion of "buying a bunch of random land in Hokkaido to build a test track," it seems that the best chance we have is to buy an extant track in the United States. Can we afford this? No, not even a little — you've seen the cars we drive – the Jalop crew has a combined net worth of about $8. With your help, though, we could do it. All we need is one kind soul to give us the remaining $25,999,992.