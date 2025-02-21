Fun's Over: Private Equity Firm To Buy Willow Springs Raceway

Private equity, the harbinger of all bad things, is getting its greasy little hands on Willow Springs Raceway in Rosamond, California. A firm, called CrossHarbor Capital Partners, tells The Drive that the sale isn't quite finalized yet, but it is "pending."

Here's what the Boston-based firm told the outlet:

"While CrossHarbor Capital can not provide details on acquisitions before they are complete, we can confirm that a deal is pending and the team is excited to preserve the legacy and enthusiast access to one of America's most iconic racing facilities while also setting up the property for growth and success in the future. More details will be released soon," read the statement provided to The Drive. The Drive received a tip that alleged CrossHarbor was involved in a deal to buy the track, which the company confirmed when we reached out.

Right now, it's pretty much impossible to know what CrossHarbor Capital has planned for the iconic track, which opened in 1953. Hopefully, they'll buck the trend of PE firms squeezing every last ounce of money out of their properties before selling them off for scraps – something Jalponik knows a thing or two about. If their words are to be believed, good things are coming in the future, but I suppose only time will tell, and we'll certainly learn more once the deal is finalized. Maybe it'll become a similar venture to the Thermal Club with its multi-million condos, on-site garages and other country club-esque features. I don't know how I feel about that. It seems like it would mess with what Willow Springs was always supposed to be: cheap fun.