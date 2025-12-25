3 Things You Should Really Know About Your Car's Headrests, According To A Seat Engineer

It might seem like the ideal position for a head restraint is the most comfortable, but that's not the only criteria that you should consider. You may think that your headrest is solely made up of foam and fabric or leather, but it, like the rest of the seat, has a metal frame that gives it a sturdy structure. You should be able to identify where the metal frame inside your car's headrest is by squeezing it and feeling for it. Sammons says it's important to have the metal frame of the headrest at least as high as the top of your ears.

If you're on the shorter side this won't likely be an issue for you, but if you're tall or happen to have a long torso, this is a good guide for how to adjust your headrest to keep you as safe as possible. Sammons says that the most important thing for people to understand is that the headrest is an integral part of your car's safety structure, and it's designed to keep your body safe in the event of a crash. Rear-end collisions are some of the most common collisions on American roads, and there isn't much that can be done to avoid being rear-ended in many cases, so it's best to properly adjust your headrest and leave it there.