1,110-HP Genesis X Skorpio Concept Is A V8-Powered Off-Road Coupe That Should Take On Dakar

Genesis has been on a hell of a hot streak with road cars lately, so the company decided it was time to turn its attention to the sand, and the results seem rather extraordinary. Specifically, Genesis went to the Rub' al Khali, which is also known as the "Empty Quarter." Coming in at 250,000 square miles, its the largest continuous sand desert on Earth, and it makes up parts of the United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Oman. Basically, it's a huge sandbox and the recent home of the Dakar Rally. It's also the inspiration behind the X Skorpio Concept.

In a lot of ways, it looks like Genesis built its own Local Motors Rally Fighter given the Skorpio's chunky off-road conquering tires, coupe-like proportions and big V8 engine. That's right — a V8 engine. Sure, most concept cars these days are EVs, but not the X Skorpio. Instead, it's got a V8 that pumps out 1,100 horsepower and 850 pound-feet of torque. Other than those figures, details are hard to come by, but those numbers sort of speak for themselves. (If we had to guess, it's a modified version of the V8 in Genesis' Le Mans race car, and the X Gran Berlinetta concept.) This rig is serious, and it's actually real — Genesis built a fully working one, complete with said V8.

To go along with the assuredly big V8, Genesis gave the X Skorpio a set of 18-inch beadlock wheels running on custom 40-inch tires. Hidden within them are Brembo Motorsport brakes, and behind all of that is a specially tuned and lifted suspension that is sure to make the big off-road coupe a hero when it's taken off some sick jumps.