Lanzante 95-59 Is A 3-Seat McLaren F1 Tribute Based On A Modern McLaren

Behind the three-passenger compartment sits McLaren's twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. However, Lanzante has turned the wick up a bit from McLaren's specs. Horsepower is up from 740 in the McLaren 750S that broke our brains to "in excess of" 850 hp, while torque increases from 590 pound-feet to 650 lb-ft, delivered to the rear wheels through a seven-speed SSG transmission. Lanzante hasn't released any performance figures, but it's reasonable to expect that the 95-59 will get out of its own way quite easily.

Lanzante

Lanzante is targeting a total weight of around 2,750 pounds, which is even lighter than a Toyota GR86 and a couple hundred pounds lighter than a 750S. In addition to extensive use of carbon fiber, the 95-59 accomplishes this with special forged aluminum wheels, a titanium exhaust, and Inconel headers. It also has gold-plated heat shields around the engine bay and exhaust, yet another detail reminiscent of the McLaren F1 that's functional, too.

Lanzante will only build 59 examples of this car, and each will cost about $1.3 million plus taxes. It's a pretty penny, but it's a rare car that's about as close to a modern version of the McLaren F1 as you can get.