How Reliable Is The 2025 Genesis GV80? Here's What Consumer Reports Says
Hyundai's luxury division has earned plenty of kudos since its first model, the Genesis G80 sedan, debuted for the 2017 model year. In fact, the 2009 Hyundai Genesis – essentially an earlier generation of the G80 — was named North American Car of the Year. We had plenty of praise to share for the brand, as well. When we took a look at its 2025 GV80 SUV, we reported that Genesis didn't mess with its winning formula. The 2026 GV80 on sale today starts at $57,700, but it hasn't been tested separately from the standard version by Consumer Reports (CR) as of January 2026.
Speaking of Consumer Reports, that's one group that hasn't always been impressed by either Genesis as a whole or the GV80 in particular, especially when it comes to reliability. CR gave both the brand and the vehicle some of the lowest reliability scores in its database.
We're not talking only about where Genesis and the GV80 stand in terms of luxury rivals, but how they stack up against mainstreamers, too. It's also important to keep in mind that CR's reliability ratings are drawn from its annual membership survey, which, for 2025, included information for approximately 380,000 vehicles.
2025 Genesis GV80 reliability by the numbers
Consumer Reports indicated that the 2025 Genesis GV80 "is less reliable than other cars from the same model year," and when it was compared to CR-selected luxury rivals, the GV80 was ranked 10th on a list of 11 vehicles. Only the Mercedes-Benz GLE finished worse. The class leader, the Lexus RX, had a reliability score that surpassed the GV80's by entire magnitudes. Also garnering significantly better reliability ratings than the Genesis were the BMW X5, Lincoln Nautilus (which was Motor Trend's 2025 SUV of the Year), Porsche Cayenne, and Toyota Land Cruiser, as well as less expensive rides like the Hyundai Santa Fe and Nissan Pathfinder, among others.
Looking closer at individual trouble spots called out by CR readers, the GV80's electrical accessories and in-car electronics were particularly problematic. It's not all bad news, at least, as the reliability grades for aspects like its engine, transmission, brakes, and climate system were much better.
As previously mentioned, these reliability results aren't out of the ordinary for the Genesis brand, which ranked 21st out of 26 brands for Consumer Reports' reliability scores. That left it behind the likes of Nissan, Ford, Chevrolet, Volkswagen, and the Hyundai Motor Group's other auto brands. When zeroing on luxury names — and not counting the EV-maker Rivian – Genesis was dead last.
How reliable is the Genesis GV80 from other years?
Although it added fresh updates along with a coupe body style, the 2025 Genesis GV80 is still part of the vehicle's first generation, so it shares many aspects with its predecessors — as well as fairly low CR reliability scores. True, those for the 2025 version were the lowest yet, but the most reliable GV80 so far was the 2024 edition, and that only managed to rate seventh out of 11 rivals that year. The Nautilus and plug-in versions of the RX and X5 were the only models to trail the 2024 GV80. Meanwhile, the 2023, 2022, and 2021 versions were ranked last in their CR segment for reliability. The 2024 GV80 also had just a single trouble spot with exceptionally-low scores in the form of its drive system, and it had only been recalled once by NHTSA as of January 2026.
Predicted reliability scores for the 2026 Genesis GV80 have been released, and it's the same old story. Its score did get a bit higher than before, but the Genesis remains buried behind 12 other SUVs in its segment. And that was the case even though the Land Rover Defender and Range Rover Sport were included, which is notable when those models come from a name that finished second-to-last on CR's list of 32 brands making the best cars. Interestingly, Genesis was 15th in those rankings. Now, Genesis wants to go more upmarket, and the production Genesis Magma GT supercar should help. But so would better reliability scores for one of its most highly-rated vehicles.