How Reliable Is The 2025 Genesis GV80? Here's What Consumer Reports Says

Hyundai's luxury division has earned plenty of kudos since its first model, the Genesis G80 sedan, debuted for the 2017 model year. In fact, the 2009 Hyundai Genesis – essentially an earlier generation of the G80 — was named North American Car of the Year. We had plenty of praise to share for the brand, as well. When we took a look at its 2025 GV80 SUV, we reported that Genesis didn't mess with its winning formula. The 2026 GV80 on sale today starts at $57,700, but it hasn't been tested separately from the standard version by Consumer Reports (CR) as of January 2026.

Speaking of Consumer Reports, that's one group that hasn't always been impressed by either Genesis as a whole or the GV80 in particular, especially when it comes to reliability. CR gave both the brand and the vehicle some of the lowest reliability scores in its database.

We're not talking only about where Genesis and the GV80 stand in terms of luxury rivals, but how they stack up against mainstreamers, too. It's also important to keep in mind that CR's reliability ratings are drawn from its annual membership survey, which, for 2025, included information for approximately 380,000 vehicles.