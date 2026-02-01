Who Gets To Name New Roads?

This is one of those questions you might get thrown your way one day by a young and curious child: who gets to decide our street names? There are plenty of practicalities to consider when deciding upon street names, so it's not something to be taken lightly. Ultimately, on top of street names needing to avoid offense and ridicule, they have to be clear and not confusing for emergency services. Seven "Smith Streets" in one neighborhood, for example, would be a nightmare. Ideally, the names should also serve a positive community purpose.

So, you want your street names being decided by someone — or a group — with some great common sense. As it happens, the folks who choose our road names are developers and officials with the neighborhood's best interests at heart, and that's why you rarely see a street name that's offensive, easily ridiculed, or confusing for road users. (Granted, America does still have its fair share of terrible road names, but they're far from common.) But just because officials decide upon the best road name, that doesn't necessarily mean that they're the ones brainstorming them. The rules aren't always the same from area to area, and the regulations aren't set in stone, either.