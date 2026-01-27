Toyota Teases New Vehicle That May Or May Not Be The Next Highlander

According to the latest Toyota press release, "Something new is on the horizon." And since the image you see here was included in that press release, it's probably safe to assume the "something new" is some kind of SUV. Then again, I can't actually say that for sure, since, "Something new is on the horizon," is also the entirety of the text included in the press release. That's it. That's all we get. At least for now.

But what are we actually looking at here? Since it looks fairly large and vaguely SUV-shaped, it would make sense if it's a redesigned Highlander. We're coming up on seven years since Toyota last revealed a new Highlander, and that's long enough that it's probably due for a replacement soon, even if what we're looking at here isn't actually the new Highlander. So maybe it's the new Highlander.

Based on the direction that Toyota has taken several of its other best-sellers lately, don't be surprised if it goes hybrid-only. Not that that's a bad thing when we're talking about a family-hauler that's way too big to ever be fun to drive.