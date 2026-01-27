What Impractical Cars Are You Dreaming About Buying Right Now?

The only thing better than buying a car is looking at cars to buy and dreaming about driving them, especially now, as we enter the 70th week of January with most of the country under a layer of ice. I know I'm dreaming of the thaw, for better days when I'm hoping to buy a new-to-me car — a pleasant weather cruiser meant for ice cream runs and steady drives by the river. Will it be big enough to handle all three of my 75-pound dogs? Nope! Will it be useful in the major yard work I'm undertaking this summer? Again, the answer is no. Will it be a reliable daily driver? It's anyone's guess, because what I'm in the market for is a Chevy Corvair.

I want something silly that will bring a smile to people's faces. A car to make memories in. You make the whole world more interesting when you drive a good car, after all. I know you're thinking about what might be fun to drive once lady winter lets up, so tell me about them. What impractical car are you dreaming about these days?