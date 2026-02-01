What Causes Exhaust Manifold Bolts To Break?

Negative affects can result from even a single broken exhaust manifold bolt. Not only are the exhaust gases extremely hot, but they're under tremendous pressure as they're released into the exhaust manifold. These gases come in pulses, not a continuous flow. Once a single bolt breaks, the previously tight seal and gasket affixing the part to the engine block become compromised. You may notice ticking or hissing noises, particularly when first starting the engine, as some of that hot pressurized gas is escaping the exhaust manifold. Exhaust gases are toxic, so if they're able to find a way into the cabin it could be dangerous for the vehicle's occupants.

That's not the only issue either, as you can also experience dips in performance and efficiency, as well as odd odors from your engine. As these gases exit the cylinders in pulses, a leaky exhaust manifold can also permit air to enter. Modern engines are governed by a range of sensors that can identify changing conditions and make corrections. With bits of outside air combining with the exhaust, the engine can begin adjusting the fuel mix by adding more gas or diesel to compensate for what it perceives as an imbalance of too much oxygen.

With at least one bolt failure, the exhaust manifold can eventually warp, making the problem worse. In addition, common sense would tell you the remaining bolts are under greater stress than usual, as they will be picking up the slack left by the broken bolt. This could lead to more bolts potentially breaking off in the future.