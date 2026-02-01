Why Do Some Harleys Have Whips Hanging From The Handlebars?

Have you ever noticed the whips or cords hanging in front of Harleys and other bikes? They're called get-back whips, and old-school riders often hang those braided leather cords on the handlebars (or the brake lever or clutch lever) for self-defense, hence the "get-back" name. Riders encounter varied nuisances on the road, and a snap of the get-back whip can keep stray dogs, weird strangers, and errant bikers at a distance, all without losing control of the motorcycle.

However, the origin of get-back whips goes far beyond defensive motives. Some vintage bikes didn't have turn signals, and flicking the whip was a primitive yet effective way for the rider to communicate with the driver behind. Hand-signaling separates newbies from professional riders, but we have to admit that flicking a whip sounds cooler and makes you look more badass.

As the purpose of those whips shifted from practical, everyday uses to makeshift weapons, motorcyclists had to overcome legal restrictions while preserving the symbolism and heritage associated with them, which they did by using other materials like ropes or cloth with tassels or fringes on the end instead of leather. Hanging cords should be secondary to essential riding gear if you're a novice rider, but it's one way to personalize your bike or give it a custom look.