Why Do Some Harleys Have Whips Hanging From The Handlebars?
Have you ever noticed the whips or cords hanging in front of Harleys and other bikes? They're called get-back whips, and old-school riders often hang those braided leather cords on the handlebars (or the brake lever or clutch lever) for self-defense, hence the "get-back" name. Riders encounter varied nuisances on the road, and a snap of the get-back whip can keep stray dogs, weird strangers, and errant bikers at a distance, all without losing control of the motorcycle.
However, the origin of get-back whips goes far beyond defensive motives. Some vintage bikes didn't have turn signals, and flicking the whip was a primitive yet effective way for the rider to communicate with the driver behind. Hand-signaling separates newbies from professional riders, but we have to admit that flicking a whip sounds cooler and makes you look more badass.
As the purpose of those whips shifted from practical, everyday uses to makeshift weapons, motorcyclists had to overcome legal restrictions while preserving the symbolism and heritage associated with them, which they did by using other materials like ropes or cloth with tassels or fringes on the end instead of leather. Hanging cords should be secondary to essential riding gear if you're a novice rider, but it's one way to personalize your bike or give it a custom look.
Decorative and utility purposes
The get-back whip serves a variety of purposes. They often are personalized decorations to reflect a rider's personality or affiliation with a particular group. Others custom-braid the cords by hand and add personal or artistic touches like bells, skulls, and beads, while some color-match the whips to their bike, riding gear, or helmet.
Hanging whips on the handlebars may not be as over-the-top as a dragon-inspired Harley Electra Glide Classic, but those cords also serve purposes other than making your bike look cooler. Cords made from colorful or reflective materials make the motorcycle more visible on the road, turning them into an added safety feature while adding a bespoke look to your bike.
For some people, custom-made whips signify an accomplishment, an unforgettable riding journey, a rite of passage, a symbol of brotherhood or sisterhood, or paying homage to a fellow rider or lost friend. A whip could also signify the rider's rank in a group, or whips with feathers, wooden beads, and other accessories may imply the rider's cultural or spiritual beliefs.
Are get-back whips road legal?
There are currently no federal laws or regulations that ban the use of cords or whips hanging freely from the handlebars of your ride. Then again, some states and municipalities might outlaw their usage if the cords or whips pose a safety risk to you and other road users. For instance, get-back whips are illegal for motorcycles in states that prohibit them or consider them weapons, including Alaska, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. So make sure to check your local regulations before embellishing your motorcycle with whips.
In some cases, like in California, get-back whips are fine as long as the length doesn't exceed 18 inches. And in Texas, it's fine to hang whips or cords on the handlebars as long as they're no longer than 12 inches. When choosing get-back whips, go for something made from synthetic or lighter materials and keep the length reasonable so as not to impede safety.