This 2,500-Mile Harley-Davidson Is One Bad Dragon You'll Want To Ride
This 1994 Harley-Davidson FLHTC Electra Glide Classic is a uniquely modified motorcycle with extensive dragon-themed customization.
This FLHTC seems to be listed by its second owner, who claims to have purchased it from its builder with just 350 miles on it. The seller has since added another 2,150 miles of their own, bringing the total up to a measly 2,500 miles across its 31 years of life. This bike not only deserves to be ridden, more than any Bad Dragon product, it needs it — rubber hoses break down when left unused. Bikes are best maintained by riding them.
A dragon you should actually ride
The seller claims the Harley rides "like a bike with 2,500 miles," which is the sort of tautologically accurate but functionally useless descriptor that Facebook sellers love. The bike has 2,500 miles on it, so any way it rides is definitionally like a bike with 2,500 miles on it. It tells us nothing about the bike's actual condition, but it sounds good when you don't think about it. Are the brake lines cracked from disuse? Are the tires dry rotted? Has the suspension oil ever been changed? It's possible this bike will need a bit of love to turn it into a daily rider, but it deserves that love.
No one modifies their bikes with wilder visual style than Harley guys, and few people are more willing to block their front view with a giant dragon head. I'm fully in favor of it — more people should make their vehicles uniquely theirs, without regard for what it'll do to resale value or what others might think. Get yourself this dragon Harley for $15,000, and stand out from the crowd with a Bad Dragon that's actually worth riding.