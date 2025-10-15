This 2,500-Mile Harley-Davidson Is One Bad Dragon You'll Want To Ride

Bad Dragon may have some interesting designs for its toys, but the company is rife with accusations of art theft, transphobia, and other deeply concerning issues. You, moral reader, don't want to ride anything from Bad Dragon — but today, we have a dragon you should absolutely want to sit yourself down on. This 1994 Harley-Davidson FLHTC Electra Glide Classic is Bad in the most complimentary, Michael Jacksonian way, and it's more Dragon than maybe any other motorcycle on Earth.

This FLHTC seems to be listed by its second owner, who claims to have purchased it from its builder with just 350 miles on it. The seller has since added another 2,150 miles of their own, bringing the total up to a measly 2,500 miles across its 31 years of life. This bike not only deserves to be ridden, more than any Bad Dragon product, it needs it — rubber hoses break down when left unused. Bikes are best maintained by riding them.