Spark Plugs Vs. Glow Plugs: What're The Differences & How Do They Work?

For most cars and trucks, gasoline and diesel engines follow the same four basic steps to make power: intake, to get a mixture of fuel and air into the cylinders; compression, to squeeze that mixture together; combustion, when the fuel is ignited and burns; and exhaust, when leftover waste gases are pushed out of the cylinders before the process starts again. The fuels themselves, however, have different chemical properties that require different paths to combustion. As a result, the starting point for combustion in gasoline engines is the spark plug, while diesel motors rely on pressure — but sometimes need the assistance of glow plugs.

The scientific reason here has to do with the two fuels' auto-ignition points, since that of gasoline (536 degrees Fahrenheit) is noticeably higher than that of diesel (410 degrees Fahrenheit). Now, according to Gay Lussac's law, pressure and heat are directly proportional when volume stays constant, so just squeezing the fuel/air mixture into the cylinder raises the temperature. In fact, when we focus specifically on the science of diesel engines, we find the temperature gets high enough to reach the ignition point to make diesel fuel combust.

But it isn't hot enough to get conditions in the cylinder hot enough to combust gasoline. For that, the extra jolt of a spark plug is necessary. Note that in both cases, temperatures in the cylinders rise well above the ignition point for more efficient burning and to help reduce carbon deposits.