Yes, You Can Paint Your Engine Block's Lifter Valley, It's Fine

There are many V6 and V8 engines that use camshafts located within the engine block and pushrods to activate overhead valves. In those engines, the space between the cylinder heads beneath an intake manifold or valley cover is known as the lifter valley. It's an area dominated by high temperatures and splashing engine oil that, for the most part, goes unseen unless something goes wrong.

While a fresh coat of paint has always been a cheap way to dress up your engine bay, you might wonder if it's possible to apply paint to the inside of your engine. The next question that comes to mind is why you would paint your engine block's lifter valley in the first place. Finally, you'll need to know how to do it properly if the "why" convinces you that it's a good idea.

In the simplest terms, the answer to that first question is "yes." You can safely apply paint to the inside of your engine's lifter valley if you take some precautions and prepare the surface properly. The answers to "why" and "how" are a little more involved, though it can actually turn out to be beneficial in the long run.