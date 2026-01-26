These Are The Coolest Pieces Of Automotive-Themed Clothing In Your Closets

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Last week we asked you to go into your respective closets to find the coolest piece of automotive clothing that you have and tell us all about it, and unsurprisingly our audience has lots of cool car-themed clothing. There's a fine line between tasteful and cool automotive-themed clothing and cringey, tacky automotive-themed clothing, but it seems like our audience has good taste because most of the answers made me envious. This is just a roundup of a few of my favorite answers, but there were many more great answers that aren't included, so feel free to go back and see if anyone mentioned anything you want to barter for.

My answer to the question was my vintage white corduroy Chevrolet "Heartbeat of America" hat with its retro teal and red logo and its braided rope brim trim. It's a simple piece, but one that I am very proud of and that I wear quite regularly. This is about you, though, so these are the coolest articles of automotive-themed clothing in your closets.