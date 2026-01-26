These Are The Coolest Pieces Of Automotive-Themed Clothing In Your Closets
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Last week we asked you to go into your respective closets to find the coolest piece of automotive clothing that you have and tell us all about it, and unsurprisingly our audience has lots of cool car-themed clothing. There's a fine line between tasteful and cool automotive-themed clothing and cringey, tacky automotive-themed clothing, but it seems like our audience has good taste because most of the answers made me envious. This is just a roundup of a few of my favorite answers, but there were many more great answers that aren't included, so feel free to go back and see if anyone mentioned anything you want to barter for.
My answer to the question was my vintage white corduroy Chevrolet "Heartbeat of America" hat with its retro teal and red logo and its braided rope brim trim. It's a simple piece, but one that I am very proud of and that I wear quite regularly. This is about you, though, so these are the coolest articles of automotive-themed clothing in your closets.
Professional racing suits from a local thrift shop
I discovered some time back a local thrift store that occasionally has professional racing suits for obscenely low prices. I picked up one by Bell and a Sparco that first time. I don't know who's donating them, but thank you person who is either wealthy or family member who doesn't know what things are worth.
Submitted by: Pandaemica
Blipshift Tees
Handful of Blipshift tees – I like that brand.
Submitted by: WeryPert1
A Mustang shirt signed by Steve Saleen
I have a mustang shirt signed by steve saleen. My buddy and I saw a Saleen Camaro and went up to talk to the driver. I mentioned saleen started with mustangs and then had branched out. The driver asked if we wanted to meet him and pointed to the backseat. Steve Saleen was sitting in back LOL. He signed my mustang shirt and took a pic with us in front of the Saleen Camaro. This was in Irvine, CA.
Submitted by: Sam M
2014 Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix tee shirt
A t-shirt from the 2014 Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix when Mini was marque of the year. It's only cool to me because I owned a R53 Mini Cooper S at the time and participated in the car show. The local Mini owners club invited anyone with a Mini to come and there were dozens of old and new Minis on the field.
Submitted by: Frosteeman
Holden Calais VL tee shirt
Probably my Holden Calais VL t shirt I found on the Bay many years ago. I've had it so long, the seller is no longer on there. I'll have no way to replace it.
Submitted by: Bryan Blaine
1994 Brickyard 400 tee shirt signed by Jeff Gordon
Mine would be an inaugural 1994 Brickyard 400 tee-shirt autographed by winner Jeff Gordon. I just happened to be wearing it to a race at Eldora many years later and ran into Jeff before the race and he seemed genuinely happy to see it and sign it.
Submitted by: KOZEG
A purple and teal '90s Lexus jacket
The 90's Lexus jacket I got to go with my SC400 if I take it to a Radwood.
It's purple and teal. 90's represent.
Submitted by: Winter Cat
A Transformers hockey jersey
It's a wide stretch, but I'm gonna say my Transformers-themed hockey jersey. Constructicon colors (green, black, purple, silver) with a large Decepticon logo on the front, Devastator named on the back, and 84 as the number on back & shoulders
Submitted by: Bossrday
Memories of a 1969 Camaro jacket
When I was four years old in 1969 my parents bought me a blue jacket with a Camaro logo. It's long gone to the goodwill and I don't even have a photo. I think that's the last piece of 'cool' clothing I've ever owned.
Submitted by: RWP
A Mazda Miata tie
A former client (tax service) gave me a Mazda Miata tie, which I still have. I also have a somewhat-worn black, pink and purple ("AC Delco powers the winners") lined windbreaker I "won" for serving as a corner worker during a vintage race. One girlfriend, decades later, wouldn't let me wear it around her because the jacket was too worn and the colors were too weird for her taste.
Submitted by: Joe Stricker