What's The Coolest Piece Of Automotive Clothing That's In Your Closet?

As car enthusiasts, it's our duty to tell everyone within earshot about our totally healthy and not-at-all-obsessive fondness for our four-wheeled friends. A less intrusive way to communicate your allegiance to the church of horsepower is by proudly displaying it on your clothes. Though some car-themed clothing is undeniably cringe, some of it is undeniably rad, too. Naturally, we want to hear about the latter; so tell us, what's the coolest piece of automotive-themed clothing in your closet?

I'm not talking about a Forever 21 (RIP) tee shirt with a faded Mustang logo on it, I'm talking about the retro Marlboro Racing bomber jacket that your dad handed down to you, or the one-off Porsche bag (yes, I'll say accessories count) that you found at a flea market. Whatever vehicular-themed clothes or accessories you are most proud of, head down to the comments section and share with your fellow Jalops.