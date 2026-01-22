What's The Coolest Piece Of Automotive Clothing That's In Your Closet?
As car enthusiasts, it's our duty to tell everyone within earshot about our totally healthy and not-at-all-obsessive fondness for our four-wheeled friends. A less intrusive way to communicate your allegiance to the church of horsepower is by proudly displaying it on your clothes. Though some car-themed clothing is undeniably cringe, some of it is undeniably rad, too. Naturally, we want to hear about the latter; so tell us, what's the coolest piece of automotive-themed clothing in your closet?
I'm not talking about a Forever 21 (RIP) tee shirt with a faded Mustang logo on it, I'm talking about the retro Marlboro Racing bomber jacket that your dad handed down to you, or the one-off Porsche bag (yes, I'll say accessories count) that you found at a flea market. Whatever vehicular-themed clothes or accessories you are most proud of, head down to the comments section and share with your fellow Jalops.
My answer is my vintage Heartbeat of America corduroy hat
Full disclosure, it's hard for me to find cool clothes that fit me because I am about a foot taller than the average American man, but that just makes the cooler pieces of clothing in my closet all the more special. I think the coolest piece of automotive clothing is the vintage corduroy Heartbeat Of America hat that my friend found for me at a thrift shop.
First of all, it's corduroy, and I love corduroy. Second, the color palette used for the embroidered slogan speaks to my soul as someone who loves bright colors. Third, I love that it has a braided rope that spans the width of the brim, plus it fits well over my oversized cranium, which all come together to make it an undeniable favorite in my repertoire of clothes. But that's enough about me, brag a bit about your favorite piece of automotive clothing in the comments below.