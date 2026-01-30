Why Spark Plugs Are So Good At Breaking Windows

If you frequented your cul-de-sac's wiffle ball league as a kid, you were probably grateful for the strength of the neighborhood cars' windows that your friends occasionally whacked with foul balls. But being that sturdy, those windows would be quite a formidable obstacle if you ever found yourself trapped in a locked vehicle.

Having window-breaking tools available could save your life in an emergency, but breaking car windows is harder than you think, and only getting more difficult as glass techniques evolve. Historically, they've usually been made of tempered glass, which has a granular shatter pattern, but automakers have recently been replacing them with laminated glass panels that are stronger if there's a crash. For breaking through tempered glass, spring-loaded and hammer-style escape tools are commonly recommended (though hammers are difficult to use in an underwater emergency) as opposed to other objects you might find in a car, like the metal rods in your headrest.

Here's where the spark plug is an unlikely hero. Because they're manufactured to endure extreme heat and pressure, spark plugs are hardy, particularly the iridium and platinum varieties. The aluminum oxide ceramic and other materials used to make spark plugs pack energy and density, letting the plugs uniquely concentrate force at a single point. When thrown with enough "oomph," this concentration of force is enough to shatter a car window.