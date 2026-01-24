Drunk Driving Is Bad, But Hungover Driving Can Be Just As Dangerous

A Today reporter got behind the wheel of a Ford Bronco Sport. Don't worry, she wasn't hungover — rather, Ford Driving Skills for Life simulates hangovers by using a special suit that throws off the driver's balance with a weighted vest and bracelets. It also has goggles that make eyes more sensitive to light and headphones that simulate a headache. Anyone who has had a hangover knows what this is like.

She had to navigate all sorts of sharp turns and sudden lane changes on a closed course that were designed to mimic emergency maneuvers you could encounter while driving. Without the suit on, she was able to do these rather mundane maneuvers without any issues, but once she got geared up, things went sideways in a hurry. She almost immediately veered off the course, hitting cones, while attempting to do the emergency lane change at slower speeds than she was doing earlier.

"That is definitely a life or death situation. More death than life. If there was a guardrail on the side of the road, you would have struck that. You could have overturned this car," Dan Donza, a Skip Barber Racing School instructor, told her. It's a bad crash.

The same sort of thing happened on the road course, where the reporter left her lane almost immediately, striking cones and causing general mayhem on track.

"At least one person was killed. If you're hungover a little bit, you don't feel that," Donza — a former police officer — said. "You think you're doing okay."

Experts say the effects of a hangover can last a full day after consuming alcohol, according to Today, and I can attest to this based on prior testing.

When it comes to knowing when you're good to get back behind the wheel after drinking, it all comes down to how much you drank, how your body processes alcohol and how much you weigh, so you've gotta check in with yourself. Today says that if you aren't feeling yourself, don't get behind the wheel, because the results can be lethal.