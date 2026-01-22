Porsche Celebrates 20 Years Of 'Cars' By Bringing Lightning McQueen And Sally Carrera To Daytona, Making Us Feel Ancient

It's a bit hard to believe, but the movie "Cars" is turning 20 this year, so to commemorate the occasion, Porsche decided to arrange a little meet and greet between Lightning McQueen, Sally Carrera and some fans ahead of the 24 Hours of Daytona endurance race in Florida this weekend. Of course, those fans just so happened to be pretty famous in their own right: the number 7 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 LMDh racecar and "Rexy" — AO Racing's iconic 911 GT3 R.

Lightning is, obviously, a Piston Cup stock car, so he's not participating in this weekend's race, but it's always nice to see a legend like him show up and support other racing series, and it wouldn't be the same if he didn't have Sally right there alongside him, would it? I'm sure she's busy running her very popular cone-themed hotel chain, but it was always kind of her to take time out of her hectic schedule to drop on down to Florida.

There's no word on where Mater, Doc Hudson or the rest of the Radiator Springs gang were for the photoshoot, but I'll just assume they were busy doing important carmanitarian work around the globe. In any case, I'm sure both the 963 and Rexy were more than awe-struck by being in the presence of such legends. It's also safe to assume that the other seven Porsches running at Daytona this weekend were too shy to actually meet heroes like Lightning and Sally. I know I would be. After all, I was smack dab in the middle of the key demographic for that movie when it came out in 2006, considering the fact that I was a few months away from my 10th birthday. (This is where you crash out about being so much older than me.)