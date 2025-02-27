These Are The Dumbest Car Crashes You've Ever Seen

Back in the 80's, when I was in high school, my good buddy Steve had an old Ford Maverick that would sometimes just die at inopportune moments. We called it Puff the Tragic Wagon.

We'd sing "Puff the tragic wagon lived at Steve's..."

That was as far as we got.

Anyway, one day, we were all in Puff headed out of school for lunch. It died on Grandview Blvd, and Steve steered it into the center turn lane to try and restart it. A brand new IROC Z drove past us loaded with exactly the kind of high school guys you're imagining driving an IROC Z in the 80's.

As they went past us, they were all yelling at us and mocking us for being stuck in stalled Puff.

They were ALL looking at us. Including the driver.

Then they rear ended a Cadillac. Hard enough that a cloud of steam burst out from the radiator.

At that moment, Puff sprang back to life, and we drove slowly past them (Steve, then and now, drove like a Granny), making eye contact the whole time.

Lunch was especially tasty that day...