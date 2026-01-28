What eTorque Means On Ram Trucks

Now that Ram has brought back V8 power to the venerable 1500 half-ton truck (and introduced a "Symbol of Protest" badge to sweeten the pie), some of the attention is now on the eTorque system that's standard with the returning 5.7-liter Hemi V8. First introduced in the Ram 1500 for the 2019 model year, eTorque is a mild hybrid system that assists the internal combustion engine in everyday driving.

Unlike full hybrids like the Toyota Prius, the eTorque mild hybrid system in Ram trucks has no capabilities to propel the vehicle using electricity alone. Instead, the system consists of a belt-driven motor-generator that adds supplemental torque, recuperates energy during regenerative braking, and starts and stops the engine seamlessly to save fuel.

Yes, Ram eTorque is geared more towards improving fuel economy despite being paired with a Hemi V8 or a Pentastar V6. For 2026, eTorque is standard on the Ram 1500 with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 and 5.7-liter Hemi V8, and the system has been proven to save more fuel than non-eTorque models. The EPA estimates 19 mpg combined for the Hemi eTorque (RWD and AWD), which is about 2 mpg better than Hemi V8 models without eTorque. The V6 eTorque returns 21 mpg in the combined cycle.