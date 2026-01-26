These Are 9 Of The Most Common RV Repairs (And What They Cost)

An RV combines the roadworthiness of a car with the coziness of a home. But when it comes to air-conditioning, refrigerators, stoves, and other amenities and appliances, you need an onboard power source to keep it all running. RVs can be plugged into the local power grid, but that's not really an option on the road or when parked out in the middle of nowhere. For that, you need a generator, which is the central power source for everything on your RV outside of running the engine.

Some RVs have built-in generators, while others require separate units that can be plugged in outside to provide power to the RV at night or during extended rest periods. Generators require periodic maintenance and even replacement. Some generators might cost only a couple of hundred dollars, but others can cost upwards of $10,000, not including installation fees. That might sound like a lot, but, as the old adage goes, you get what you pay for. It might be better to pay more upfront for a reliable unit than get a cheap generator that will require constant repair and replacement parts. Spark plugs, air filters, and fuel filters are all consumables that need to be regularly replaced. These parts can be bought for less than $50 apiece, and you can replace them yourself with proper know-how, but if you're not confident in your handyman skills, it might be better to spend a couple of hundred more dollars to get a professional to do the difficult work.

If your built-in generator goes kaput and you're out of warranty, replacing it will be more expensive than if you have a portable, external unit. If it's raining, you can also purchase a generator cover, which is basically a tent for your generator to protect it from the elements. This will set you back around $150, though more expensive options exist if you're a big spender.