What Is The Difference Between The Dodge Charger's 8HP70 And 8HP90 Transmissions?

Seventh-generation Chargers are among the quickest Dodge models with impressive top speeds, especially when they're powered by a supercharged HEMI backed by the 8HP90 automatic transmission. Even the naturally aspirated 3rd-gen-HEMI-powered Charger with the 8HP70 automatic is a popular choice among Dodge enthusiasts. While you won't find a manual transmission in the 7th-gen Dodge Charger, these automatics still serve the model well. The original eight-speed 8HP transmission was produced by ZF, a German company, back in 2018; Car and Driver called it "the best automatic transmission" at the time. In addition to Dodge, a number of automakers, including Aston Martin, BMW, Jaguar, and Land Rover, use variations of the ZF 8HP automatic in rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive drivetrains.

The 8HP70 automatic is found Dodge Challengers equipped with 5.7 and 6.4 HEMI engines starting in 2014. Dodge Charger SRT Hellcats with the supercharged 6.2 HEMI are paired with the more robust 8HP90. Although the 8HP70 automatic is rated for drive trains producing torque values up to 700 Newton-meters (Nm), the equivalent of approximately 516 pound-feet, aggressive driving can lead to increased wear of the torque converter lock-up clutch. Other common 8HP70 transmission problems include failed aluminum pistons and drums, as well as premature wear to seals and bushings.

The 8HP90 automatic (paired with more powerful Dodge Charger engines) is rated for torque values of up to 1,000 Nm (about 738 pound-feet). However, when stressed by the supercharged HEMI, it's also susceptible to internal wear from aggressive driving. In addition, with a design similar to the 8HP70, it shares many of the same common problems.