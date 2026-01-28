What Is The Difference Between The Dodge Charger's 8HP70 And 8HP90 Transmissions?
Seventh-generation Chargers are among the quickest Dodge models with impressive top speeds, especially when they're powered by a supercharged HEMI backed by the 8HP90 automatic transmission. Even the naturally aspirated 3rd-gen-HEMI-powered Charger with the 8HP70 automatic is a popular choice among Dodge enthusiasts. While you won't find a manual transmission in the 7th-gen Dodge Charger, these automatics still serve the model well. The original eight-speed 8HP transmission was produced by ZF, a German company, back in 2018; Car and Driver called it "the best automatic transmission" at the time. In addition to Dodge, a number of automakers, including Aston Martin, BMW, Jaguar, and Land Rover, use variations of the ZF 8HP automatic in rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive drivetrains.
The 8HP70 automatic is found Dodge Challengers equipped with 5.7 and 6.4 HEMI engines starting in 2014. Dodge Charger SRT Hellcats with the supercharged 6.2 HEMI are paired with the more robust 8HP90. Although the 8HP70 automatic is rated for drive trains producing torque values up to 700 Newton-meters (Nm), the equivalent of approximately 516 pound-feet, aggressive driving can lead to increased wear of the torque converter lock-up clutch. Other common 8HP70 transmission problems include failed aluminum pistons and drums, as well as premature wear to seals and bushings.
The 8HP90 automatic (paired with more powerful Dodge Charger engines) is rated for torque values of up to 1,000 Nm (about 738 pound-feet). However, when stressed by the supercharged HEMI, it's also susceptible to internal wear from aggressive driving. In addition, with a design similar to the 8HP70, it shares many of the same common problems.
Upgrading the Dodge Charger 8HP70/90 automatic transmission
If your seventh-generation Dodge Charger is having transmission problems, you're probably exploring options for replacing it with an upgrade. Since the latest Charger is one of those cars we wish came with a manual transmission, swapping out the 8HP70/90 automatic for the Tremec six-speed manual used in the Challenger is an option. Another route that keeps the automatic in the Charger is to use an aftermarket or rebuilt transmission.
Advertised as a rebuild that "focuses on fortifying the overall holding power and reliability of your transmission," the Pure ZF 8HP70 Transmission Upgrade starts at $5,999.00 for Stage 1 and climbs to $14,999.00 for Stage 3 rebuilds. The Stage 1 rebuild is good for drive trains producing up to 1,200 horsepower and 1,000 pound-feet of torque. Stage 2 rebuilds add 200 to each maximum-power rating and $4,000 to the price. The top-tier Stage 3 8HP70 rebuild is capable of withstanding over 1,600 horsepower and 1,400 lb-ft of torque.
Pure ZF 8HP90 transmission rebuilds also offer Stage 1, 2, and 3 packages priced from $5,999.00 to $14,999.00. With the stronger 8HP90 as a starting point, the Pure Stage 1 rebuild is good for 1,300 horsepower and 1,100 pound-feet of torque. Stage 2 offers enough strength to handle 1,500 horsepower and 1,300 pound-feet of torque, while Stage 3 advertises the same extra-high horsepower and torque ratings as the Stage 3 8HP70 rebuild.