Why The 7th Gen Dodge Charger Never Got A Manual Transmission

When we asked readers what cars should come with manual transmissions one of the first answers we got was the Dodge Charger, which is an objectively correct answer. The last year you could get a shift-it-yourself, three-pedal Dodge Charger was in 1987, the final year of its fifth generation, and the coolest, fastest version came with a turbocharged 4-cylinder driving the front wheels.

So what gives? Sixth-gen Chargers and third-gen Challengers debuted on the same dang platform, and the Challenger got a manual while the Charger didn't. When Dodge updated the Charger's exterior and powertrain options for its seventh generation, that seemed like a perfect opportunity to give it an H-pattern manual transmission. However, when the redesigned Chargers debuted for 2011, the only H anyone saw was the first letter in the Hemi logo.

The blame for self-shifting Chargers can be placed on three things – crash testing certification, the fact that manual transmissions are essentially a niche item these days, and the likely thinking that a three-pedal Charger would cost too much to develop for the number of people who'd want it.

Honestly, that last point is all that really needs to be said, because when an automaker's pockets are deep enough, it can make any drivetrain it desires, no matter how few people buy it. You think Pagani was concerned with the general car market when it built a single Huayra Epitome with a manual gearbox? Nope. However, when you have to worry about volume sales, budget is everything.