How Did Chevy's 3.0L Diesel Compare To Ram's 3.0L Diesel?

Well, General Motors' 3.0-liter Duramax diesel engine — first used in 2019 — has the same number of cylinders as the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel that FCA (pre-Stellantis Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles) debuted in 2014. Both mills are turbocharged, too. But beyond that, these two motors have what may be a surprisingly large number of physical differences that go on to impact their performance as well. In fact, despite their 3.0-liter descriptions, they don't even have the same exact displacement. The Duramax, as originally used in the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (and GMC Sierra 1500), clocked in at 183 cubic inches of displacement; the EcoDiesel, which premiered with the 2014 Ram 1500 (and Jeep Grand Cherokee), measured at 182 cubic inches.

What's no doubt more significant are the engine layouts. The Bowtie brand relied on a smooth-running inline configuration, with all six cylinders in a single row, while Ram relied on a more traditional V setup, with its more compact dimensions and lower center of gravity.

Now, before we dive deeper into the details, let's understand just which engines we're going to focus on today. Both the Duramax and EcoDiesel have had multiple generations, but Ram's head start means that it's the third-gen EcoDiesel — available from approximately 2020 to 2023 before being discontinued — that best overlapped with the first-gen Duramax. The latter unit was in production from about 2019 to 2024. The latest Duramax diesel is still an option for not just the Silverado, but also the recently updated 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban.