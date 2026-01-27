Here's What Contaminated Diesel Fuel Can Do To Your Engine

Diesel engines have a steadfast reputation for reliability, longevity, and pumping out gobs of grin-inducing, low-end torque. The latter makes diesels preferable over gas engines for hauling, towing, and heavy-duty work, while the durability part has to do with a diesel mill's solid and equally heavy-duty construction. Some diesels are so well built that they're still running today despite being decades older than their contemporaries.

With their workhorse reputation, diesels need maintenance as much as any other engine. They can malfunction and succumb to airflow restrictions, exhaust faults, and problems with the cooling system, which are among the common issues suffered by diesel engines. Above all, diesel engines need clean air and fuel to survive, and forcing them to operate with congested air filters and contaminated fuel could be a death sentence for your rig.

Most important is the cleanliness and quality of the fuel. Dirty fuel is bad news for any diesel (especially common-rail direct-injected, or CRDI) engine, as about 80% of engine failures are commonly associated with contaminated fuel. The primary symptoms are mediocre performance, excessive blue, black, or white smoke from the tailpipe, clogged fuel filters, noticeable water in the tank and fuel delivery system, and annoying starting issues.