At $29,500, Is This 1999 Chevy Camaro SS A Super Steal?

According to its seller, today's Nice Price or No Dice Camaro SS/SLP "has never seen rain and has never had a shoe worn in it." Let's see what such a sheltered lifestyle might reasonably be worth.

When discussing Volvo as an automaker, the term "risk taker" doesn't often enter the conversation. Being a company of somewhat limited resources—and Swedish—Volvo's modus operandi has long been stoic adherence to the tried-and-true. Wild hairs need not apply. On occasion, however, the company has gone a little nuts, as evidenced by the 1973 P1800ES we looked at yesterday. That longroof sports GT looked like no other Volvo before or since and featured an all-glass rear hatch that was unique for the time and still impresses to this day.

Our candidate paired that feature with what looked to be a solid overall appearance and the promise of decent mechanical performance. Based on the comments, the only thing missing was a killer price. At $22,000, most of you found the Volvo not to be your cup of P1800, dropping the bomb on it in the form of a narrow 56% 'No Dice' loss.