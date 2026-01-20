At $22,000, Is This 1973 Volvo P1800ES A Shooting Brake That Could Stop You In Your Tracks?

Volvo has never really been known for its coupes, but when they built one, it did impress. Today's Nice Price or No Dice P1800ES is the wagon edition, which is even more sought-after. Let's see if its price tag is worth a look.

Subaru is an oddball company. Few carmakers advertise their wares by showing them crumpled in the aftermath of a collision, which makes Subaru's approach of showing grateful owners in post-crash situations a bold strategy. That commitment to its customers is reflected in the company's tagline: "Love. It's what makes a Subaru, a Subaru."

Will the next owner love the 2006 Subaru Impreza wagon we looked at yesterday? Time will tell. Hopefully, they won't test the company's commitment to safety and crash survival, and instead will simply enjoy the car for its AWD prowess and simple creature comforts. That next owner can also take comfort in the Impreza being a solid deal at its $5,500 asking price, as that found approval in our votes, racking up a massive 90% 'Nice Price' win.