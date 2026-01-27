Why Some Engines Have 2 Thermostats

In liquid-cooled cars, a thermostat is a valve that regulates the flow of coolant to keep things running safely within your engine's correct operating temperature range. Watch your car's temperature gauge — if it has one — for high and low irregularities. Overheating, that classic roadside steam event, can lead to catastrophic problems, such as a cracked engine block. Overcooling is a less-famous situation that can likewise prematurely kill your engine. Both are potential signs of a thermostat gone bad and impending cooling system failure.

Knocking noises and the color of your car's radiator fluid are also indicators of cooling system health — you're inviting trouble if you never change your coolant. Please dispose of the old stuff responsibly if it's a DIY affair. Thermostats are typically replaced when they break, not necessarily with every coolant change. However, if you're already throwing other parts at the job, adding a new thermostat probably won't bust the budget.

A single thermostat commonly manages things in most engines, but some engines use two thermostats. Depending on the vehicle and its needs, and with efficiency and wear in mind, the second thermostat can offer a variety of benefits. Subaru is known for dedicating a second thermostat to the continuously variable transmission (CVT). You'll find two thermostats in some Volkswagen, Nissan, and Dodge engines, for example, to split coolant circulation up for different engine components. And many, but not all, diesels use two thermostats to help engines adjust for the variable stresses of towing and hauling. Whatever the application, the way these small thermodynamic devices work is pretty ingenious.