Parasitic Battery Drain: What It Is And Why It Happens

When you leave your car parked for a while, it enters "sleep" mode, but it isn't fully off. Certain systems, like alarms, keyless entry receivers, and onboard computers remain active. Modern vehicles, such as Teslas, have additional always-on features, like connectivity for apps or the Sentry Mode. While these systems use some power (typically 20 to 50 milliamperes), they shouldn't drain too much of your battery, so leaving your car parked for a few days is generally safe.

However, if your car dies after just a few days, then you have a problem, and it might be a parasitic battery drain. "Parasitic battery drain occurs when power continues to be discharged even after the engine is shut off," according to the Universal Technical Institute. This means that some systems are drawing power even when they should not. When the car is running, the alternator provides most of the power, which is why certain features only receive power when the ignition is on.

The common causes of parasitic battery drain include faulty electrical components, electronics left on, stuck relays, or issues with computers or sensors. Aftermarket accessories that were not switched off or were improperly installed can also cause it. That is why switching off accessories when not in use is an important tip to extend your car battery's lifespan. Here is everything you need to know about parasitic drain, how to diagnose it, and how to get rid of it.