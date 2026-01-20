These Movie Stars Are The Best Drivers In Hollywood, According To You
After raking in $631 million at the box office last year, "F1: The Movie" could be recognized by the Motion Picture Academy. Joseph Kosinski-directed film is shortlisted in five Oscar categories, including cinematography, sound and visual effects. You might spot a trend. Neither Brad Pitt nor Damson Idris is expected to receive a statuette for their performance in the racing blockbuster.
Actors and actresses rarely ever get an Oscar for simply looking cool or being skilled behind the wheel of a car. We asked our readers last week which movie stars are the best drivers in Hollywood. Commenters used iconic roles, impressive personal car collections and professional racing résumés to make their recommendations. Yes, a few readers wanted to consider where celebrities ranked on the Top Gear test track leaderboard. Without further ado, here are the top stars that are handy with any car in no particular order:
Jason Priestley
Jason Priestley should also be in the conversation. He had some moderate success until his 2002 crash.
Submitted by: 86eldorado
Rowen Atkinson
Rowen Atkinson used a McLaren F1 as a daily driver. Also could drive by sitting on top of a car using ropes. So that's game over.
Submitted by: Kurt Schroeder
Frankie Muniz
Currently, Frankie Muniz has to be in the conversation. He's racing a full schedule in the Craftsman Truck Series.
Submitted by: Xavier96
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves. Recently been racing professionally. Also sells beautiful motorcycles.
Submitted by: Robert Vigil
Patrick Dempsey
Patrick Dempsey should probably be up there; he won the GTE-Am class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2018.
Submitted by: klone121
Patrick Dempsey is the closest thing Hollywood has to a professional driver.
Submitted by: Roger Norman
James Garner
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise! But you wouldn't want to ask him to give you a ride from Beverly Hills to LAX – He'd need a week to research every possible variation of route, then he'd drive the best route at least. 150 times. Having done that, he'd switch out tires and test those 50 times. However, when he's fully prepped and picks you up, the 30-minute ride will only take him TWO minutes!
Submitted by: Michael
Paul Newman
Is it too late to say Paul Newman?
Submitted by: Biff Magnitude
Paul Newman....Hands down.
Submitted by: Bruno
Steve McQueen
Steve McQueen made, starred in and drove a Gulf liveried Porsche 917 AT SPEED in "Le Mans". At Le Mans.
Then he turned around and raced a motorcycle off-road in "On Any Sunday". And did quite well.
Then we have one of the greatest chase scenes ever shot for a movie in "Bullitt".
This "competition" is closed for all time and may this question never be asked again.
Good night and drive home safely!
Submitted by: NotLandoNorris