These Movie Stars Are The Best Drivers In Hollywood, According To You

After raking in $631 million at the box office last year, "F1: The Movie" could be recognized by the Motion Picture Academy. Joseph Kosinski-directed film is shortlisted in five Oscar categories, including cinematography, sound and visual effects. You might spot a trend. Neither Brad Pitt nor Damson Idris is expected to receive a statuette for their performance in the racing blockbuster.

Actors and actresses rarely ever get an Oscar for simply looking cool or being skilled behind the wheel of a car. We asked our readers last week which movie stars are the best drivers in Hollywood. Commenters used iconic roles, impressive personal car collections and professional racing résumés to make their recommendations. Yes, a few readers wanted to consider where celebrities ranked on the Top Gear test track leaderboard. Without further ado, here are the top stars that are handy with any car in no particular order: