These Movie Stars Are The Best Drivers In Hollywood, According To You

By Ryan Erik King
Brad Pitt, famous movie star. The build up for the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024. Motorsport Photography F1/Shutterstock

After raking in $631 million at the box office last year, "F1: The Movie" could be recognized by the Motion Picture Academy. Joseph Kosinski-directed film is shortlisted in five Oscar categories, including cinematography, sound and visual effects. You might spot a trend. Neither Brad Pitt nor Damson Idris is expected to receive a statuette for their performance in the racing blockbuster.

Actors and actresses rarely ever get an Oscar for simply looking cool or being skilled behind the wheel of a car. We asked our readers last week which movie stars are the best drivers in Hollywood. Commenters used iconic roles, impressive personal car collections and professional racing résumés to make their recommendations. Yes, a few readers wanted to consider where celebrities ranked on the Top Gear test track leaderboard. Without further ado, here are the top stars that are handy with any car in no particular order:

Jason Priestley

Jason Priestley attends the Canada's Walk of Fame 25th Anniversary Celebration at Metro Toronto Convention Centre on December 02, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

Jason Priestley should also be in the conversation. He had some moderate success until his 2002 crash.

Submitted by: 86eldorado

Rowen Atkinson

Motorsports: FIA Formula One World Championship 2013, Grand Prix of Italy, #10 Lewis Hamilton (GBR, Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team), Rowan Atkinson (GBR, Actor) Hoch Zwei/Getty Images

Rowen Atkinson used a McLaren F1 as a daily driver. Also could drive by sitting on top of a car using ropes. So that's game over.

Submitted by: Kurt Schroeder

Frankie Muniz

Frankie Muniz, driver of the #33 LoneStar Casino Ford, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on October 31, 2025 in Avondale, Arizona. James Gilbert/Getty Images

Currently, Frankie Muniz has to be in the conversation. He's racing a full schedule in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Submitted by: Xavier96

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves at round 10 of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 championship taking place at the Silverstone Circuit in Silverstone United Kingdom Motorsport Photography F1/Shutterstock

Keanu Reeves. Recently been racing professionally. Also sells beautiful motorcycles.

Submitted by: Robert Vigil

Patrick Dempsey

Patrick Dempsey talks with drivers Jenson Button and Mike Rockenfeller of the #24 NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet ZL1 ahead of the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans at the Circuit de la Sarthe June 10, 2023 in Le Mans, France. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Patrick Dempsey should probably be up there; he won the GTE-Am class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2018.

Submitted by: klone121

Patrick Dempsey is the closest thing Hollywood has to a professional driver.

Submitted by: Roger Norman

James Garner

James Garner races in a scene from the film 'Grand Prix', 1966. Archive Photos/Getty Images

James Garner was legit, too, doing his own driving in the movie, Grand Prix, and racing the Baja 1000 in the coolest Olds 442 ever.

Submitted by: James S

Yep, not only drove at speed in Grand Prix but also learned from Phil Hill and other top drivers of the time.

Submitted by: WayneC

Tom Cruise

Actor Tom Cruise walks in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 03, 2022 in Northampton, England. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Tom Cruise! But you wouldn't want to ask him to give you a ride from Beverly Hills to LAX – He'd need a week to research every possible variation of route, then he'd drive the best route at least. 150 times. Having done that, he'd switch out tires and test those 50 times. However, when he's fully prepped and picks you up, the 30-minute ride will only take him TWO minutes!

Submitted by: Michael

Paul Newman

Actor and racing driver Paul Newman (1925 - 2008), looks on from the cockpit of the #75 Newman/Sharp Racing Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Buick V6 before the start of the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) Trans-Am Series Iceberg Grand Prix race on 10th March 1990 at the Phoenix street course in Phoenix, Arizona, United States. Bongarts/Getty Images

Is it too late to say Paul Newman?

Submitted by: Biff Magnitude

Paul Newman....Hands down.

Submitted by: Bruno

Steve McQueen

American actor Steve McQueen (1930 - 1980) (as Frank Bullitt) hangs his arm out the driverside window of a car in a scene from 'Bullitt' (directed by Peter Yates), California, 1968. Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Steve McQueen made, starred in and drove a Gulf liveried Porsche 917 AT SPEED in "Le Mans". At Le Mans.

Then he turned around and raced a motorcycle off-road in "On Any Sunday". And did quite well.

Then we have one of the greatest chase scenes ever shot for a movie in "Bullitt".

This "competition" is closed for all time and may this question never be asked again.

Good night and drive home safely!

Submitted by: NotLandoNorris

